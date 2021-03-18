LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,632 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $108,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $4,774,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,181,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

