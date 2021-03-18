LPL Financial LLC Acquires 56,667 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $96,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 172,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

