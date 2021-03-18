LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $84,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

