LPL Financial LLC Has $129.55 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $129,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 572,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.78 and a 200-day moving average of $333.09. The stock has a market cap of $332.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

