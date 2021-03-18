LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $87,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

