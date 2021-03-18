LPL Financial LLC Sells 71,745 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $111,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25.

