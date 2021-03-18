Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

