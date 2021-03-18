Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

LAZR stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

