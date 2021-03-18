Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.