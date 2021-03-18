Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

