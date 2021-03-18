Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as low as C$9.43. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 425,467 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.11.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,114.23.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

