LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $10,355.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,084.14 or 1.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00394131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00286849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.77 or 0.00747865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00077781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005181 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,931,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,924,249 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

