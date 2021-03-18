Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

