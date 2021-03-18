M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,457 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up approximately 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.47% of M/I Homes worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.