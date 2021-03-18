Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

