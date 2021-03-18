Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $139.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.89.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

