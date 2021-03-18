Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 81.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

