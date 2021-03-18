Magnetar Financial LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 383.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

SPLK stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $447,002. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.