Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 268.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 428,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

