Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Antares Pharma worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

