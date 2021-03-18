Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $917,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

