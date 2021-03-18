Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,500.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,512,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

