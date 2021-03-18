Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.