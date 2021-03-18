Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 79,609 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,609 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.