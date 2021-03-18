Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Novus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Novus Capital in the fourth quarter worth $12,892,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novus Capital alerts:

Shares of NOVS stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. Novus Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Novus Capital Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.