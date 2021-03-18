Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MHLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 3,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maiden by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Maiden by 130.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

