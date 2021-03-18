Maker (MKR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.28 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $79.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $2,111.60 or 0.03641792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025214 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.