Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.66) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 625.07. The stock has a market cap of £237.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 435.75 ($5.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 704 ($9.20).

In related news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 167 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

