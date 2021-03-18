Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $22.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,295. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.