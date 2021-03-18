Marshalls (LON:MSLH) PT Raised to GBX 740 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

LON MSLH opened at GBX 692 ($9.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.92. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

