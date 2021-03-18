Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

