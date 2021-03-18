Mary Harney Purchases 8,000 Shares of Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider Mary Harney purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.95 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of A$31,568.00 ($22,548.57).

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. It is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. The company was formerly known as Coronado Resources Limited and changed its name to Race Oncology Limited in July 2016.

