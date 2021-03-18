Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Decreased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

