Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

