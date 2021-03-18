Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 104,258 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

MTDR opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

