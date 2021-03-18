Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $154.41 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -233.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

