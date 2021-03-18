Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 14,481 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,165. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

