Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,459,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,407,000 after acquiring an additional 981,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.86. 296,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,084. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

