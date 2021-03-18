Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.78. 2,441,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $307.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

