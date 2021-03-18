Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. AJO LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,417. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

