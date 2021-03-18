Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $101.64. 46,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $101.46.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.