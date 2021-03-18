Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 22,265 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,890. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.