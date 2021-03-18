Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Matson worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

