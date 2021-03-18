Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) EVP Brian J. Dunn Sells 6,000 Shares

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

