MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $632,621.42 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $632,621.42 and $388,217.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,905.78 or 1.00035053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00393063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00286386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00748754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005159 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

