Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 12.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price was down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 582,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 659,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

