McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $30.50

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of MCFE opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $19,930,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

