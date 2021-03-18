McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 172,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,660. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

