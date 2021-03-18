McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.