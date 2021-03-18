MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

